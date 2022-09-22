Three people die of dengue in Chattogram

Three people have died of dengue while undergoing treatment at Chattogram Medical College Hospital and Evercare Hospital Chattogram on Wednesday.

Shiuli Rani, 40, and Khurshida, 70, died in CMCH while Dil Ara Begum died in the Evercare Hospital.

Civil surgeon Mohammad Ilias Chowdhury confirmed the deaths of three people on Thursday.

He said three patients died while undergoing treatment on Wednesday.