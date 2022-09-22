Three people die of dengue in Chattogram

Shiuli and Khurshida from Pahartali area of the city were admitted to the hospital after they had suffered from fever.
Dil Ara Begum is a resident from Mogoltuli area.
CMCH deputy director Aung Swi Prue Marma said twenty three dengue patients have been undergoing treatment at the hospital. As many as 200 patients have received treatment this year.
Some 12 patients have been identified in 24 hours. A total of 403 dengue patients have been identified in Chattogram.
According to the health emergency operation centre and the control room of the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS), a total of 431 people have been admitted after contracting dengue in 24 hours across the country.
Some 328 patients have been admitted in Dhaka city while 103 patients outside Dhaka.
Currently a total of 1,557 dengue patients have been undergoing treatment at different hospital in the country.