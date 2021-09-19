70 more tested positive for Covid-19 in Rajshahi

Seventy more people were tested positive for Covid-19 in seven districts of the division on Saturday, taking the cases to 97,700 since the pandemic began in March last year, reports UNB.

The new daily infection figure is double compared to the previous day’s figure of 35, Habibul Ahsan Talukder, divisional director of Health, said.

Meanwhile, the recovery count rose to 93,466 in the division after another 222 patients were discharged from the hospitals on the same day.