70 more tested positive for Covid-19 in Rajshahi

The death toll reached 1,654, including 682 in Bogura, 311 in Rajshahi with 187 in its city, and 172 in Natore, as four fresh cases of fatality were reported during the period, Talukder added.
Besides, all the positive cases for Covid-19 have, so far, been brought under necessary treatment while 22,466 were kept in isolation units of different dedicated hospitals for institutional supervision. Of them, 18,802 have been released.
Meanwhile, 109 more people have been sent to home and institutional quarantine afresh while 245 others were released from isolation during the same time.
Of the 70 new cases, 22 were detected in Bogura, followed by 21 in Rajshahi, including 15 in its city, nine in Sirajganj, six each in Natore and Pabna, four in Joypurhat and two in Naogaon districts.
With the newly detected patients, the district-wise break-up of the total cases now stands at 27,694 in Rajshahi, including 22,306 in city, 5,591 in Chapainawabganj, 6,354 in Naogaon, 8,293 in Natore, 4,575 in Joypurhat, 21,387 in Bogura, 11,231 in Sirajganj and 12,575 in Pabna.
A total of 1,12,003 people have, so far, been kept under quarantine since 10 March last year to prevent the community transmission of the deadly coronavirus (COVID-19).
Of them, 108,931 have, by now, been released as they were given clearance certificates after completing their 14-day quarantine.