74 Rohingyas detained in Chattogram

According to the locals, they used to live at the rented houses in Buali Kalandar Shah shrine gate area of the upazila. The owners of the orchards have long been involved in hiring the Rohingyas at a low wages.
Acting on a tip-off, a team of police detained them from Buali Kalandar Shah shrine gate area on Monday night.
The detainees will be produced before the court after filling a lawsuit in this regard, said Boalkhali police station officer-in-charge Mohamamd Abdul Karim.
Earlier on 26 June, police detained 31 Rohingyas from the upazila.