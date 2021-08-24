Local News

74 Rohingyas detained in Chattogram

Prothom Alo English Desk
Chattogram
default-image

Police have detained 74 Rohingyas, who fled Cox's Bazar Rohingya camp, from Boalkhali upazila of Chattogram on Monday night. Boalkhali police station sub-inspector Sumon Kanti Dey said the Rohigyas were working at different lemon orchards in the area.

Advertisement
Advertisement

According to the locals, they used to live at the rented houses in Buali Kalandar Shah shrine gate area of the upazila. The owners of the orchards have long been involved in hiring the Rohingyas at a low wages.

Acting on a tip-off, a team of police detained them from Buali Kalandar Shah shrine gate area on Monday night.

Advertisement

The detainees will be produced before the court after filling a lawsuit in this regard, said Boalkhali police station officer-in-charge Mohamamd Abdul Karim.

Earlier on 26 June, police detained 31 Rohingyas from the upazila.

Read more from Local News
Advertisement