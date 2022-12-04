PM reaches Polo Ground to address mass rally

Prime minister (PM) and Awami League president Sheikh Hasina has reached the Polo Ground in Chattogram city at 3:05pm to address the mass rally of Awami-League (AL).
After reaching the venue, the PM inaugurated 29 projects and laid down foundation stones of four projects. All of these projects will be implemented by 11 ministries with an estimated cost of Tk 3.5 billion.
According to the district administration, the construction of embankments along the river and sea, new school buildings, mother and children welfare centres, residents for women and training centres, are among the projects.