Bus set on fire in Chattogram

A bus was set on fire in Chattogram on Wednesday, the second day of the 3-day nonstop nationwide blockade enforced by Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP).
The incident took place in Bhellapara Bridge area under Karnaphuli police station of the city around 8:00am.
Karnaphuli police station officer-in-charge (OC) said Zahir Hossain told Prothom Alo on Wednesday morning that the bus was heading to Patia from Karnaphuli. Seeing the picketers, the bus tried to turn back, but they incepted the vehicle and set fire to it. The bus driver and his assistant, however, managed to escape the fire, he added.
Witnesses said picketers at first vandalised the bus chanting slogans and then set fire to it.
On information, forces from police and fire services rushed to the spot and brought the flame under control. Police were trying to nab the perpetrators, OC Zahir Hossain said.
Earlier on Tuesday, two buses were torched in EPZ and Bayezid Bostami areas of the city, but no causality reported.
Meanwhile, no bus on long distance routes left Chattogram on Wednesday. However, the movement of trains was normal. Fewer public transports and cars were moving but more rickshaw and CNG-run auto-rickshaw were seen plying on the city streets.
Police were on alert at the strategic points across the port city.