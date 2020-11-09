8 people fined Tk 6,500 for not wearing mask in Khulna

Additional deputy commissioner of Khulna, Yusuf Ali, said the government has taken strict measures to contain the possible second wave of COVID-19 and those who would be found without masks will be sentenced to jail.

On Sunday, the government directed people of all faiths to wear masks while visiting places of worship, including mosques, temples and churches across the country, apprehending a second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic might rip through Bangladesh during the southern hemisphere’s winter that is almost here.

The Religious Affairs Ministry issued a notice on Sunday in this regard.