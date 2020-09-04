80pc COVID-19 patients recover in Rangpur division

Around 80.22 per cent coronavirus (COVID-19) infected patients recovered since the beginning in all eight districts of Rangpur division till Friday morning, BSS reports.
“A total of 8,642 COVID-19 patients out of 10,773 infected already recovered at the recovery rate of 80.22 per cent in the division,” focal person of COVID-19 and assistant director (Health) for Rangpur division ZA Siddiqui told BSS.
The recovery rate continues increasing following improved treatments being provided to the patients amid a falling trend now in the daily infection rate in the division. “The number of recovered COVID-19 patients rose to 8,642 with the healing of 77 more infected people on Thursday across the division,” ZA Siddiqui said.
The 8,642 recovered COVID-19 patients include 2,061 of Rangpur, 454 of Panchagarh, 851 of Nilphamari, 565 of Lalmonirhat, 714 of Kurigram, 596 of Thakurgaon, 2,689 of Dinajpur and 712 of Gaibandha districts in the division.
Meanwhile, 45 new COVID-19 positive cases were reported after testing 188 samples of Rangpur, Gaibandha, Lalmonirhat and Kurigram districts at the COVID-19 Laboratory in Rangpur on Thursday raising their total number to 10,773 in the division.
The district-wise break up of the 10,773 patients stands at 2,526 in Rangpur, 537 in Panchagarh, 958 in Nilphamari, 743 in Lalmonirhat, 816 in Kurigram, 992 in Thakurgaon, 3,167 in Dinajpur and 1,035 Gaibandha districts.