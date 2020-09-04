80pc COVID-19 patients recover in Rangpur division

Around 80.22 per cent coronavirus (COVID-19) infected patients recovered since the beginning in all eight districts of Rangpur division till Friday morning, BSS reports.

“A total of 8,642 COVID-19 patients out of 10,773 infected already recovered at the recovery rate of 80.22 per cent in the division,” focal person of COVID-19 and assistant director (Health) for Rangpur division ZA Siddiqui told BSS.

The recovery rate continues increasing following improved treatments being provided to the patients amid a falling trend now in the daily infection rate in the division. “The number of recovered COVID-19 patients rose to 8,642 with the healing of 77 more infected people on Thursday across the division,” ZA Siddiqui said.