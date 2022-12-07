30 hurt in clash over football match at JU

All the injured except the critical ones received first aid from the university’ medical centre.
Prof Abdullahel Kafi, president of the provost committee, said they would take necessary measures upon identifying the reason behind the attack after holding meetings with all groups.
Prof Nurul Alam, vice chancellor of the university, said the university administration will bear all expenses for treatment for the students and take action.
Akhtaruzzaman, president of the university unit BCL, said his organisation will not take responsibility for the clash as it had no involvement with the incident.