30 hurt in clash over football match at JU

At least 30 students of Jahangirnagar University were injured in a clash over a football match on the campus on Tuesday, reports UNB.

Some of the injured were identified as Arpon, Rony, Munna, Mukto, Shahin, Asif, Sarwar,

Hasib, Sajib, Ifaz and Rassul. Five of them were admitted to Enam Medical College Hospital.

Witnesses said that the students of Mawlana Bhasani and AFM Kamal Uddin halls locked into a clash over a controversial goal during the football match of ‘Chancellor Cup’ on the campus.