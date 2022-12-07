Local News

30 hurt in clash over football match at JU

Prothom Alo English Desk

At least 30 students of Jahangirnagar University were injured in a clash over a football match on the campus on Tuesday, reports UNB.

Some of the injured were identified as Arpon, Rony, Munna, Mukto, Shahin, Asif, Sarwar,

Hasib, Sajib, Ifaz and Rassul. Five of them were admitted to Enam Medical College Hospital.

Witnesses said that the students of Mawlana Bhasani and AFM Kamal Uddin halls locked into a clash over a controversial goal during the football match of ‘Chancellor Cup’ on the campus.

All the injured except the critical ones received first aid from the university’ medical centre.

Prof Abdullahel Kafi, president of the provost committee, said they would take necessary measures upon identifying the reason behind the attack after holding meetings with all groups.

Prof Nurul Alam, vice chancellor of the university, said the university administration will bear all expenses for treatment for the students and take action.

Akhtaruzzaman, president of the university unit BCL, said his organisation will not take responsibility for the clash as it had no involvement with the incident.

