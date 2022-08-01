Nagar Paribahan service resumes in Khulna city after 2 years

Nagar Paribahan service resumed in Khulna city Monday morning after remaining suspended for over two and a half years, UNB reports.

The Nagar Paribahan service will ply between Khulna city’s Fultola and Rupsha Ghat.

Passengers travelling on this route regularly are relieved now as they won’t have to catch human-haulers and CNG-run auto-rickshaws and spend extra fares.