Nagar Paribahan service resumes in Khulna city after 2 years

Resumption of Nagar Paribahan service has also opened up new avenues of income generation for transport workers of the area, said passengers and drivers.
The fare for travelling from Fultola to Rupsha Ghat through Nagar Paribahan has been fixed at Tk 30. Up to Daulatdia, the fare for students has been fixed at Tk 10 while for general passengers the fare is Tk 15.
Low and middle income people and students had to suffer a lot due to the absence of Nagar Paribahan.
Exorbitant fares, traffic jam and reckless driving made the lives of Khulna city residents miserable.