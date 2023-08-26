Three electrocuted in Jhenaidah

Three people, including a woman and her daughter, have died after being electrocuted in separate incidents in Harinakundu and Kaliganj upazilas of Jhenaidah on Saturday, reports UNB.
The deceased are - Marium Khatun, 60, and her daughter Taslima Khatun, 35, from Gobrapara village under Harinakundu upazila, and Abdul Alim, 50, from Gopinathpur village under Kaliganj upazila.
Abul Kalam Azad, chairman of Daulatpur union parishad in Harinakundu upazila, said Marium came into contact with a live electronic wire while working in the house in the morning.
Noticing this, Taslima rushed to her mother and received the same fate during her attempt to save her mother, the chairman said, adding the duo died on the spot.
In a separate incident, farmer Abdul Alim was electrocuted when he was walking along the bank of a pond in the morning, said Anwar Hossen, chairman of Trilochonpur union parishad in Kaliganj upazila.