Three electrocuted in Jhenaidah

Three people, including a woman and her daughter, have died after being electrocuted in separate incidents in Harinakundu and Kaliganj upazilas of Jhenaidah on Saturday, reports UNB.

The deceased are - Marium Khatun, 60, and her daughter Taslima Khatun, 35, from Gobrapara village under Harinakundu upazila, and Abdul Alim, 50, from Gopinathpur village under Kaliganj upazila.