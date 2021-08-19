9 more die of Covid at Rajshahi hospital

Of the deceased, five were from Pabna, two from Rajshahi, and one each from Natore and Naogaon districts.
Besides, 30 people have been admitted to the corona unit of the hospital in the past 24 hours. On the other hand, some 28 people were discharged from the hospital after recovery during the period.
Currently, 254 patients are undergoing treatment at the hospital, which has 513 beds. Of them, 20 are being treated in the ICU, said the hospital director.
Of the admitted patients, 140 have tested positive for Covid-19, while 74 are with symptoms and 40 have post-Covid health complications.