Bus torched in Chattogram city

A bus has been torched in Chattogram this morning on the first day of BNP’s 3-day countrywide blockade.
The incident took place at Saltgola Crossing area in EPZ thana of the city at around 6:00am. None were injured.
Police said two persons boarded the bus while it stopped at the Saltgola crossing. The persons fled the scene after setting the bus afire.
EPZ police station’s officer in charge Mohammad Hossain said efforts are on to arrest the persons involved with torching the bus.
Process of filing a case over the incident is going on, he added.
Mohammad Hossain said vehicular movement is normal in the area.
Earlier at around 10:00pm on Monday, unidentified people set a bus on fire in front of Dampara Bus Counter. Also, two more buses were torched in Gazipur city corporation and Shreepur areas last night.
BNP’s called for a blockade of rail, road and waterways from today till Thursday evening. Jamaat-e-Islam also announced a similar programme.