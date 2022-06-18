A terrifying night in Sunamgnaj

Sunamganj town became deadly silent since the evening. The power connection in the district has been snapped for two days. Cellphone networks are also unavailable. Internet services are closed too.

For the lack of candles and fuel oil, many houses remained dark. There has been incessant rain and thunder too. The entire situation had became eerie.

Under such circumstances, the people of Sunamganj have become disconnected from the whole country because of the floodwater and spent a terrifying night on Friday.