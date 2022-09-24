30 injured as villagers clash in Magura

As a sequel to the rivalry, supporters of Chand Ali locked into an altercation with followers of Habib around 9.00am on Saturday.
Priton Sarkar, officer-in-charge (OC) of Sreepur police station said the trouble began when the supporters of both groups attacked each other in the morning.
Both the groups used lethal weapons during an hour-long clash over establishing supremacy, leaving 30 people injured.
The injured were admitted to Magura Sadar Hospital. The condition of Ruhul Mandal was stated to be critical.
Police arrested two people and brought the situation under control, added the OC.
Additional police forces have been deployed in the area, said the OC adding that a case was filed with Sreepur police in this connection.