Ageing, dilapidated bailey bridges turn death traps in hilly Khagrachhari roads

Built in the 80’s the bailey bridges in the hilly district of Khagrachhari were meant for carrying a maximum of 5-tonne trucks. Today, goods-laden transports weighing up to 25 tonnes cross the shaky dilapidated bridges making the structures vulnerable to accidents.

“The bailey bridges have now become death traps,” said the driver of a 25-tonne truck that regularly carry construction materials from the plains to the hills, speaking on condition of anonymity.

According to the Khagrachhari Roads and Highways Department, there are 10 risky bailey bridges in Khagrachhari.