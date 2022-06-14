AL candidate's election camps vandalised in Noakhali

AL candidate Firoz Alam alleged, "My camps came under attack on Monday around 3:00am at the instigation of independent candidate and Jamaat leader Abul Khair in a bid to mar the congenial atmosphere of UP election."
However, independent candidate Abul Khair denied the allegation and said he is an independent candidate, not backed by Jamaat.
"They attacked my supporters several times. They themselves have vandalised their election camps, and are now trying to put the blame on others", Abul Khair added.
Senbagh police station officer-in-charge (OC) Iqbal Hossain Patwary said although police visited the place, no written complaint has been filed yet with the police station.