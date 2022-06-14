Local News

AL candidate's election camps vandalised in Noakhali

Staff Correspondent
Noakhali
Two election camps of Awami League (AL) nominated chairman candidate in Mohammadpur union parishad (UP) election of Senbagh in Noakhali were allegedly vandalised on Monday night.

It is alleged that the attack was carried out on Monday around 3:00am at Mohammadpur village of Ward No. 3 and South Rajarampur of Ward No. 4 under Mohammadpur UP.

AL candidate Firoz Alam alleged, "My camps came under attack on Monday around 3:00am at the instigation of independent candidate and Jamaat leader Abul Khair in a bid to mar the congenial atmosphere of UP election."

However, independent candidate Abul Khair denied the allegation and said he is an independent candidate, not backed by Jamaat.

"They attacked my supporters several times. They themselves have vandalised their election camps, and are now trying to put the blame on others", Abul Khair added.

Senbagh police station officer-in-charge (OC) Iqbal Hossain Patwary said although police visited the place, no written complaint has been filed yet with the police station.

