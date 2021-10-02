AL factional clashes leave 10 injured in Chandpur

Police, witnesses and local Awami League sources said Chandpur district AL organised an extended meeting of grassroots workers at 11 in the morning. The supporters of both the leaders started to throng Toll Plaza area from 8 in the morning. MP Ruhul’s supporters also erected a stage in the area on Friday afternoon.

Ruhul supporters greeted education minister Dipu Moni while she was passing by the area in the morning. MP Ruhul then moved towards the district town from Toll Plaza. Later around 9:45am, supporters of Maya as well as of Ruhul brought out processions and locked in clashes. At least 30 private vehicles were vandalised at that time and the stages of the programme were vandalised.