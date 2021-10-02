AL factional clashes leave 10 injured in Chandpur

Police, witnesses and local Awami League sources said Chandpur district AL organised an extended meeting of grassroots workers at 11 in the morning. The supporters of both the leaders started to throng Toll Plaza area from 8 in the morning. MP Ruhul’s supporters also erected a stage in the area on Friday afternoon.
Ruhul supporters greeted education minister Dipu Moni while she was passing by the area in the morning. MP Ruhul then moved towards the district town from Toll Plaza. Later around 9:45am, supporters of Maya as well as of Ruhul brought out processions and locked in clashes. At least 30 private vehicles were vandalised at that time and the stages of the programme were vandalised.
Among the injured, Sharif Mia, Azmat Ullah and Md. Nayem were admitted to Matlab Uttar upazila health complex. Other injured are undergoing treatment at different hospitals. Their identities could not be known.
Assistant superintendent of police (Matlab circle) Yasir Arafat and officer in charge of Matlab Uttar police station Mohammad Mohiuddin Mia went to the area and brought the situation under control.
MP Ruhul Amin’s personal assistant Liakat Ali and Matlab Uttar upazila Chhatra League’s former convenor Mohsin Mia Manik alleged that Maya’s associates carried out a planned attack on them to establish supremacy in the area.
Former minister and former Chandpur-2 MP Mofazzal Hossain Chowdhury Maya could not be reached for comment. Chhatra League leader Selim Reza and some other associates of Maya alleged that MP Ruhul’s men launched the attack.
Matlab Uttar police station’s OC Mohiuddin said the situation is under control now. No cases were filed so far.