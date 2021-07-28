AL leader hacked to death in Bogura

He was also a prospective candidate for the post of Awami League chairman in the upcoming union parishad elections.
According to locals, Rocky did not live in the area but would often come here for various party programmes.
Around 9.30pm on Tuesday, Rocky was talking to some people in an open field in the Hatkhola area when a group of miscreants surrounded him and attacked him with sharp weapons.
Locals rushed him to Bogura Shaheed Ziaur Rahman Medical College Hospital, where he died around 10.30pm during treatment.
Though the cousin of the deceased, Shahadat Hossain Gani, said that Rocky was killed by drug peddlers active in the area, locals claimed that he might have been killed by rival group members ahead of UP elections.
There were several cases lodged against the deceased at Sadar police station, including that of murder.
Bogura Sadar circle additional superintendent of police Faisal Mahmud said that a search operation was launched in the area soon after the murder.
However, the police could not immediately identity those behind the gruesome murder and ascertain the reason behind the crime.