AL leader killed by daughter in Natore

A local Awami League leader died on Monday of injuries inflicted by his daughter during a family feud in Hatiandaha of Singra upazila in Natore, reports UNB.
The deceased Abdus Sattar was president of AL Hatiandaha union unit.
Officer-in-charge of Singra police station Nur-e-Alam said Sattar's daughter hit him with a tree branch during a family feud in the afternoon, leaving him severely injured.
Later, he died on the way to hospital, he said.
The daughter, Mira, has been arrested in this regard, OC said.
The victim's body was sent to sadar hospital for autopsy, he added.