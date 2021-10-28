AL leader stabbed dead in Noakhali

Imran Hossain, son of the deceased, said Ripon used to work as Begumganj intersection counter manager of Lal Shobuj Paribahan bus service on Noakhali-Dhaka route.
On Thursday, some miscreants attacked Ripon when he was returning from the counter like every day on his motorbike with Tk 250,000 around 3:00am.
They snatched the money and cut his veins with sharp weapons before leaving the place, he said.
Officer in charge of Begumganj model police station Mir Zahedul Haque Rony said the body was recovered and sent to a hospital for an autopsy.
Police are working to identify the miscreants, he said.