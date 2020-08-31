Another physician dies of COVID-19

Sharsha upazila health officer Yusuf said Rahman had tested positive for coronavirus on 20 August and since then he was taking treatment at his home.



Later, he was taken to Khulna Medical College Hospital with respiratory problem where he breathed his last early Monday, said physician Yusuf.



The deceased physician was buried in his family graveyard under the supervision of Islami Foundation, said Sharsha upazila nirbahi officer Puluk Kumar Mandal.







