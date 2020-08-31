Another physician dies of COVID-19

A physician of Bagachra Health Centre under Sharsha Upazila Health Complex in Jashore died of COVID-19 at Khulna Medical College Hospital early Monday, reports UNB.
The deceased was identified as Matier Rahman, a deputy assistant community medical officer of Bagachra Health Centre and son of Atier Rahman of Kalaroa upazila in Satkhira.
Sharsha upazila health officer Yusuf said Rahman had tested positive for coronavirus on 20 August and since then he was taking treatment at his home.
Later, he was taken to Khulna Medical College Hospital with respiratory problem where he breathed his last early Monday, said physician Yusuf.
The deceased physician was buried in his family graveyard under the supervision of Islami Foundation, said Sharsha upazila nirbahi officer Puluk Kumar Mandal.
Coronavirus death toll in Bangladesh rose to 4,248 on Sunday as 42 more people died from the virus infections in last 24 hours.
Besides, the total confirmed infection cases surged to 310,822 as 1,897 new patients were detected during the period.