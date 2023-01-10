Train to be run on Padma Bridge by June

Nurul Islam came up with these remarks on Tuesday while visiting the construction work of Padma Bridge rail line.
The project source said a rail line of 169 kilometres -- from Dhaka to Jashore -- is being constructed under the Padma Bridge rail link project. China Railway Engineering Company (CREC) is implementing the 400 billion-project.
The railways minister said, "Our work progress is satisfactory. We will be able to launch a train from Dhaka to Bhanga via Padma Bridge by next June. There is an old rail truck between Faridpur and Bhanga. The new ones will connect Dhaka, Bhanga and Faridpur. Besides, in the future, the other rail project will connect Kuakata through Payra port. A feasibility study has been carried out on it."
Brigadier general Saeed Ahmed, manager of the rail link project said the work of placing the rail line on the Padma Bridge was started on 23 November. The work will be completed by March or April. The stations are being set up.