According to locals, Tarek's throat-slit body was lying on Dataram road in Elite City near Chowdhury Hat area on Monday night.

The body was recovered from the spot around 9:00pm and was sent for an autopsy, said Md Sohrawardy, in charge of Madunaghat police outpost.

The cause of the death could not be known yet and Hathazari police station is investigating the matter, he said.