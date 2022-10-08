We don’t need any external advice for Bangladesh: Momen

Prothom Alo English Desk

Foreign minister AK Abdul Momen has said Bangladesh does not seek any suggestions from outside as it is a nation which gave blood to establish democracy, reports UNB.



"I would say - let them (foreign critics) see their own faces in the mirror first before talking about others. We don't want that much suggestion," he said while talking to reporters on Saturday after laying the foundation stone for the development of Saheberbazar High School and College in Sylhet Sadar upazila.

Momen said Bangladesh Awami League came to power again and again through "transparent and credible" elections. "We remain very transparent."