We don’t need any external advice for Bangladesh: Momen

Without mentioning any country's name, he said many of them, who are giving lectures on human rights and democracy, were not beside Bangladesh when the nation fought for independence and struggled for establishing democracy, justice and human rights and when the people's voices were denied.
Momen said the tendency of showing hegemony has increased when Bangladesh is walking towards a better position and doing better on the economic front.
He said the government never indulges in any extrajudicial killings and does not want to see anyone gets disappeared, but accidents happen in all the countries.
"We are very serious so that such accidents do not happen," Momen said, adding that Sheikh Hasina's government stands ready to take steps as per the law against those responsible.
The foreign minister expressed displeasure over a section of the media mentioning that the media people go to foreigners to ask questions on Bangladesh's internal issues.
He referred to the killings in the malls and schools (in some countries) and said these are their problems to address.
