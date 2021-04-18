Awami League leader occupies govt land in Faridpur

A local Awami League leader has been accused of occupying government land at the dead of night at Boalmari upazila in Faridpur, reports UNB.
The leader is identified as Mizanur Rahman. He is the general secretary of Rupapat Union Awami League of the upazila and lecturer of Salthar Navkam Palli University College.
A written complaint signed by nine people, including Emdadul Haque Milon, a resident of Kalinagar village in the upazila, was lodged with the Boalmari upazila nirbahi officer on Saturday (17 April) morning.
According to the complaint, Mizanur and his men occupied government land on the bank of the Kumar river.
Around 10 per cent of the said land was owned by Water Development Board. They cordoned the land off by putting up bamboo walls around it.
The market value of the occupied land is Tk 3 million (30 lakh).
The accused Mizanur Rahman denied occupying the land in illegal means. He said that he can provide legal documents to back his claim.
Boalmari upazila nirbahi officer Jhotan Chanda said, "I have received a written complaint of occupation of government land. In this regard, the Rupapat union land officer has been instructed to go to the spot and take actions accordingly."