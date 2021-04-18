Awami League leader occupies govt land in Faridpur

A local Awami League leader has been accused of occupying government land at the dead of night at Boalmari upazila in Faridpur, reports UNB.

The leader is identified as Mizanur Rahman. He is the general secretary of Rupapat Union Awami League of the upazila and lecturer of Salthar Navkam Palli University College.

A written complaint signed by nine people, including Emdadul Haque Milon, a resident of Kalinagar village in the upazila, was lodged with the Boalmari upazila nirbahi officer on Saturday (17 April) morning.