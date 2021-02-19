Awami League’s factional clashes leave at least 20 injured in Noakhali

At least 20 people were injured including 7 receiving bullet wounds as two factions of ruling Awami League locked into fierce clashes at Chaprashir Hat area in Companiganj upazila under Noakhali.

The two groups clashed twice for an hour from 4:30pm on Friday. Police fired several rounds of blank shots to quell the situation.

Following the clashes, Abdul Quader Mirza, Basurhat pourashava mayor and younger brother of Awami League general secretary Obaidul Quader, alleged that supporters of lawmakers Ekram Chowdhury and Nizam Uddin Hazari carried out pre-planned attack on his men. He claimed at least 50 of his supporters were injured during the clashes.