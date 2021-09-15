Bailey bridge collapse snaps road link in Barishal

<p>Road communication between Sadar upazila and other parts of Barisal has remained suspended since Wednesday morning, following the collapse of a Bailey bridge on Banaripara Road in Babuganj upazila.</p><p>The Bailey bridge collapsed when a Barishal-bound stone-laden truck from Pirojpur was crossing it in the small hours of Wednesday, officials said.</p> .<p>Restoration work is already underway and the local police and residents are trying to restore the road link, said Kamlesh Chandra Haldar, officer-in-charge of Airport Police Station.</p>