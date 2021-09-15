Local News

Bailey bridge collapse snaps road link in Barishal

Prothom Alo English Desk

Road communication between Sadar upazila and other parts of Barisal has remained suspended since Wednesday morning, following the collapse of a Bailey bridge on Banaripara Road in Babuganj upazila.

The Bailey bridge collapsed when a Barishal-bound stone-laden truck from Pirojpur was crossing it in the small hours of Wednesday, officials said.

Restoration work is already underway and the local police and residents are trying to restore the road link, said Kamlesh Chandra Haldar, officer-in-charge of Airport Police Station.

