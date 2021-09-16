Bandarban tragedy: Bodies of 2 children found, mother still missing

Divers from the local fire service on Thursday morning recovered the bodies of two children who were swept away, along with their mother, by the onrush of hill water at Sainga Tripura Para in Sadar upazila of Bandarban district, reports UNB.

The victims were identified as Krishnabati Tripura, 40, her 12-year-old daughter Bajerung and five-year-old son Pradeep.