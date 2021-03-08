Bangladesh Coast Guard seizes 30,000 yaba pills in Teknaf

Bangladesh Coast Guard seized 30,000 yaba pills and arrested five alleged drug traffickers from the Naf River in Cox's Bazar's Teknaf on Monday, reports UNB.

The market value of the seized yaba pills is around Tk nine million [90 lakh]. The law enforcers also seized a wooden boat - used to trespass into Bangladesh territory from Myanmar.



The arrested drug traders were identified as Nurul Amin, 50, Abdul Quddus, 40, Karim Mollah, 25, Omar Faruque, 22, and Sanam Ullah, 30. All of them are inhabitants of Shah Porir Dwip - located in Bangladesh at the mouth of the River Naf.