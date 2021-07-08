Bangladeshi youth jumps into water, goes missing after being chased by BSF

On Wednesday, Sohel crossed into the Indian border looking for their cow that went missing a day before, said chairman EKhlasur Rahman.
As Sohel was getting back to Bangladesh’s side of the border around 7pm, some BSF members started chasing him. To escape them he jumped into a water body near India's Ranghangkang area, he said.
“The BSF members also threw stones at him”, Ekhlasur said quoting local sources. Sohel does not know how to swim, he said.
Officer-in-charge of Jaintapur model police station Golam Dastagir said after a search through the Bangladesh side of the border police concluded that Sohel went missing.
Sripur BGB camp member Mizan said, “Due to strict restrictions at the border for Covid-19 we couldn’t contact BSF and hold a flag meeting in this regard.”