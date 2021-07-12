Barishal division logs record 22 Covid deaths in a day

Besides, 575 people were infected with the deadly virus during this period.
Among the 575 fresh Covid cases in the division, 216 Covid cases have been identified in Barishal district alone.
So far, 9,612 people have been infected with Covid-19 in the district.
On Sunday, the division recorded the highest single-day Covid cases at 710.
So far, some 22,684 patients have been identified in the division to date and 15,938 of them have recovered.
Divisional health director Basudev Kumar Das said 352 patients have died of Covid-19 in the division so far.
According to SBMCH authorities, 47 more patients were admitted to the hospital in 24 hours till Monday morning.
Besides, 307 Covid patients are currently undergoing treatment at the corona unit of the SBMCH.