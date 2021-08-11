Barishal records 13 more Covid deaths

Ten of them died at Sher-E-Bangla Medical College and Hospital (SBMCH) while the others died in different hospitals, the officials said.
Divisional health director Basudev Kumar Das said that 569 patients have died of Covid-19 so far in the division.
Besides, 389 people have tested positive for Covid in Barishal division in the past 24 hours.
Of them, 152 are from Barishal district alone. So far, 16,323 people have been infected in the district.
On the other hand, some 39,742 active Covid patients have been identified in the division to date, the officials said.
According to SBMCH authorities, 210 Covid patients are currently undergoing treatment at SBMCH and of them, 64 are confirmed cases.