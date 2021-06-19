Battle for breath in Khulna as Covid cases surge

A sudden surge in Covid cases in Khulna district has left many coronavirus patients gasping for breath due to an apparent shortage of medical oxygen in some hospitals.

The demand for the life-saving gas has, in fact, doubled in the district in the past one month, news agency UNB reports.

At Khulna Dedicated Covid Hospital, for instance, the number of patients is rising by the day. But the hospital is being forced to turn many of them away due to lack of vacant oxygen and ICU beds. The worst hit are the elderly patients.