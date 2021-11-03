Local News

BFIU seeks bank account details of 23 e-commerce platforms

The Bangladesh Financial Intelligence Unit (BFIU), a concern of Bangladesh Bank, has sought account details of 23 online platforms, including Daraz and Priyo Shops, reports UNB.

It also sought similar information of 29 executives working in the firms.

The financial intelligence issued the directive early this week and suggested banks provide information of the firms and companies.

Eelier this week, the commerce ministry confirmed that 49 e-commerce platforms were blacklisted and Criminal Investigation Department (CID) and other agencies are investigating their financial transactions and money laundering issues.

The move comes at a time when the government is taking various steps to discipline the e-commerce sector amid allegations of non-delivery of products against advance payments of customers by a number of e-commerce platforms namely Evaly and E-orange.

Top executives of Evaly and E-orange are behind bars now.

After several regulatory measures, the government formed a new committee to bring all e-commerce firms in Bangladesh under one umbrella and safeguard the interests of the consumers and merchants who were deceived.

