BFIU seeks bank account details of 23 e-commerce platforms

Eelier this week, the commerce ministry confirmed that 49 e-commerce platforms were blacklisted and Criminal Investigation Department (CID) and other agencies are investigating their financial transactions and money laundering issues.
The move comes at a time when the government is taking various steps to discipline the e-commerce sector amid allegations of non-delivery of products against advance payments of customers by a number of e-commerce platforms namely Evaly and E-orange.
Top executives of Evaly and E-orange are behind bars now.
After several regulatory measures, the government formed a new committee to bring all e-commerce firms in Bangladesh under one umbrella and safeguard the interests of the consumers and merchants who were deceived.