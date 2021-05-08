BGB deployed in ferry ghats

Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) members have been deployed in country’s two big ferry ghats—Shimulia and Paturia—to curb the rush of homebound people amidst the coronavirus situation.
Thousands of homebound people of southern districts thronged two leading ferry ghats of the country ahead of Eid-ul-Fitr.
BGB director (operations) lieutenant colonel Faizur Rahman told Prothom Alo that the BGB was deployed in aid to civil administration at Saturday evening.
Bangladesh Inland Water Transport Corporation (BIWTC) had decided to suspend day time ferry services on Paturia-Daulatdia and Shimulia-Banglabazar routes from Saturday morning as per government instructions to curb the spread of coronavirus infection.