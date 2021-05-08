Local News

BGB deployed in ferry ghats

Staff Correspondent
Dhaka
With no regard to health guidelines, holidaymakers crowd at Shimulia ghat to reach their homes to celebrate the forthcoming Eid-ul-Fitr with the family. The picture was taken from Shumilia ferry ghat on 8 May
Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) members have been deployed in country’s two big ferry ghats—Shimulia and Paturia—to curb the rush of homebound people amidst the coronavirus situation.

Thousands of homebound people of southern districts thronged two leading ferry ghats of the country ahead of Eid-ul-Fitr.

BGB director (operations) lieutenant colonel Faizur Rahman told Prothom Alo that the BGB was deployed in aid to civil administration at Saturday evening.

Bangladesh Inland Water Transport Corporation (BIWTC) had decided to suspend day time ferry services on Paturia-Daulatdia and Shimulia-Banglabazar routes from Saturday morning as per government instructions to curb the spread of coronavirus infection.

