Bhanga UNO fires shotgun: DC gets investigation report

The one-member committee the Faridpur deputy commissioner (DC) constituted on Monday night over the incident of firing the shotgun by Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) of Bhanga, Rakibur Rahman Khan, submitted report on Tuesday.

Committee member additional district magistrate Dipak Kumar Roy visited the spot and submitted his findings to deputy commissioner Atul Sarker this afternoon.

Dipak Kumar Roy told Prothom Alo that in his observations in the report he said the UNO did not violate any law by firing his shotgun. But the time of firing was not appropriate.