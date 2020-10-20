Bhanga UNO fires shotgun: DC gets investigation report

Correspondent
Faridpur
default-image

The one-member committee the Faridpur deputy commissioner (DC) constituted on Monday night over the incident of firing the shotgun by Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) of Bhanga, Rakibur Rahman Khan, submitted report on Tuesday.

Committee member additional district magistrate Dipak Kumar Roy visited the spot and submitted his findings to deputy commissioner Atul Sarker this afternoon.

Dipak Kumar Roy told Prothom Alo that in his observations in the report he said the UNO did not violate any law by firing his shotgun. But the time of firing was not appropriate.

Bhanga police station officer-in-charge Shafiqur Rahman said four gunshots were heard at the UNO’s official residence between 10:30pm and 11:00pm on Sunday. Panic spread through the area. He sent sub-inspector (SI) Showkat Hossain to the spot.

SI Shawkat Hossain said he went to the spot but could not meet or speak to the UNO. He spoke to the armed ansar who was in charge of the security of the UNO’s residence. The ansar, Aminur Rahman, told him that the UNO had bought the gun two days ago and went to the pond to try it out. SI Shawkat Hossain filed a general diary (GD) at the Bhanga police station in this connection.

UNO Rakibur Rahman confirmed the incident, telling Prothom Alo that he had bought the shotgun in Dhaka two days ago, but the shop didn’t have any facilities to test it. That was why at 10:00pm Sunday night he fired four shots by the pond to try it out.

