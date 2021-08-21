Bhasan Char boat capsize: Bodies of 2 children wash ashore

“We recovered the body of an unknown child and handed it over to the Coast Guard,” he said.

Coast Guard sources informed the news agency that the body was of a Rohingya boy and it would be taken to Bhashan Char very soon.

Earlier, on Thursday, body of a Rohingya child named Imam Hossain, 11, washed ashore at Bhasan Char.

The victims belong to the same group of Rohingyas whose trawler capsized in the small hours of Saturday due to rough weather in the sea as they tried to flee from Bhasan Char on a fishing trawler they managed to arrange from a broker on the island.

The Coast Guard said around two hours after setting off on the night of 13 August, the trawler was caught in a storm and sank in the sea near Hatiya, around 20km from the Bhasan Char. Another fishing trawler rescued 14 of them from the spot and brought them back to Bhasan Char on Saturday morning.