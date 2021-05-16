Blast in Chattogram burns 5

Five people suffered burn injuries in an explosion at a building in Bakolia area of Chattogram district on Saturday night, reports UNB.

The victims are -- Pradeep Das, 52, Madhusadan Datt, 45, Jadu Biswash, 55, Pankaj Dey, 40 and Kishore Kumar Dey, 42.

The explosion occurred from an unknown source at the flat of Pradeep Das at Bharapukur Par in the area around 8:45 pm after one person lit a cigarette lighter in the house, leaving five people injured, said Mohammad Ruhul Amin, officer-in-charge of Bakolia police station.