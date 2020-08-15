BNP secy, 3 others die of COVID-19 in Moulvibazar

Four people including a BNP leader died of coronavirus in last 24 hours until Saturday morning in Moulvibazar, reports UNB.
The deceased were identified as Nurul Alam Numan, general secretary of BNP district unit, Kanchan Chakrabarty, Debesh Datta and Shilpi Aktar.
Civil surgeon Tauhid Ahmed confirmed the matter.
So far, a total of 1,206 people were detected COVID-19 positive in the district among them 22 died, Tauhid said.
Another 54 people died suffering from cold, fever and breathing problems while 721 made recovery, Ahmed said.