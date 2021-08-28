Boat capsize shatters dream of a family

Twenty-year old Arif Billah was the eldest son of the family. He got enrolled at the Green Life Medical College in Dhaka this year. He dreamt of becoming a doctor and his family shared that dream for him too. But family's dreams were shattered after he died in a boat capsize.

A passenger boat capsized in Titas river at Laiska canal of Pattan union of Brahmanbaria's Bijoynagar upazila on Friday evening, killing at least 22 people. Arif Billah was on the boat.