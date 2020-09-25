Bodies of two missing fishermen recovered from Meghna

Advertisement
Police on Friday recovered bodies of two fishermen from Thengarchar area of Hatiya upazila in Noakhali.
They went missing after a fishing trawler capsized in the Meghna River on Thursday.
The deceased are Md Insaf, 16, son of Rahamat Mia and Razib, 12, son of Faruk Mia.
Hatiya police station officer-in-charge Abul Khayer confirmed the matter and said a fishing trawler capsized in Hatiya. Two fishermen went missing while eight others managed to swim ashore.
Locals informed police after spotting the bodies floating in the river around 8am, he said.
The bodies were handed over to their families, he added.
