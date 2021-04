A 7-year-old boy was electrocuted while trying to retrieve his kite from a tree at Fulbaria in Brahmanbaria on Friday, reports UNB.

The victim was identified as Mainuddin.

According to sources, the boy was flying a kite on the roof of his house when it got stuck in a tree. Later, while he was trying to retrieve his kite, he accidentally touched a live wire.

He was rushed to the emergency unit of a local medical facility where doctor Nazmul Huq declared him dead,police said.