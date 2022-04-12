BU student files complaint against teacher for ‘physical assault’

According to his complaint to the Vice-Chancellor (VC), Mushfiqur had failed to hear Haldar calling him during the rush hour at the campus, when it was very noisy outside classes.
However, Suprabhat got angry, grabbed him by the collar and dragged him to his office room.
Mushfiqur said that the teacher there tore his shirt, physically and verbally assaulted him as well as threatened to ruin his academic career.
University Proctor Khorshed Alam noticed the incident and brought the student out of the teacher’s room.
Proctor Khorshed said that during a law department class at noon Suprabhat was taking, some students were being noisy outside and Mushfiqur was one of them.
The assistant professor was calling out to Mushfiqur to ask for quiet, but him not responding led to a misunderstanding that escalated.
Proctor Khorshed further said he thought the matter was “settled” through a discussion he facilitated.
Talking to UNB, Khorshed said he was surprised that the student lodged a written complaint to the VC.
“I don’t know,” the proctor said, when asked why Mushfiqur had lodged the complaint if the matter was settled.
Suprabhat Haldar could not be reached for comment despite several attempts.