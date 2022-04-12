BU student files complaint against teacher for ‘physical assault’

According to his complaint to the Vice-Chancellor (VC), Mushfiqur had failed to hear Haldar calling him during the rush hour at the campus, when it was very noisy outside classes.

However, Suprabhat got angry, grabbed him by the collar and dragged him to his office room.

Mushfiqur said that the teacher there tore his shirt, physically and verbally assaulted him as well as threatened to ruin his academic career.

University Proctor Khorshed Alam noticed the incident and brought the student out of the teacher’s room.