Hanging body of Rajshahi Polytechnic's female student recovered

Boalia police station officer in charge Md Mazharul Islam said Suraiya, daughter of Abdul Jabbar of Manda upazila in Naogan, used to live in a single room of the hostel.
Her door was knocked several times from outside as she didn’t open it in the morning. At a stage, the hostel authorities informed the matter to police. Later, police broke into the room and recovered her body, he added.
Mazharul Islam said it is primarily suspected that she committed suicide. The body was sent to Rajshahi Medical College morgue for autopsy.