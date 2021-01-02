Bus driver arrested over rape attempt on Sunamganj college student

Police on Saturday arrested the bus driver who tried to "rape" a college student on a moving bus in Sunamganj's Derai, reports UNB.
Criminal Investigation Department (CID) of police nabbed Shahid Mia, the prime accused in a case filed over the attempted rape, from the old bus station in Sunamganj town.
Md Mizanur Rahman, superintendent of Sunamganj police, confirmed this.
On 27 December, Police Bureau of Investigation arrested Shahid's assistant Rashid from Chhatak's Burairgaon.
On 26 December, the college student boarded a Derai-bound bus from Lamakazi of Sylhet.
When the bus reached Sujanagar village at 9:00pm, the victim found that she was the only passenger on the bus.
Seeing that there was nobody else on board except the 11th grader, the driver and his assistant tried to rape her.
To escape rape, the college student jumped off the moving bus, seriously injuring herself.
Her father filed a case under the Women and Children Repression Prevention Act against Shahid and Rashid on 26 December night.
The 11th grader is now undergoing treatment at Sylhet MAG Osmani Medical College and Hospital.