Businessman found dead in Chattogram

Mohammad Shahinuzzaman, officer-in-charge of Khulshi police station, said local people found the body of Nezam on the ground floor of the under-construction building and informed the matter to police.
On information, police recovered the body and sent it to Chattogram Medical College and Hospital.
The body bore several injury marks, said police.
Nezam remained missing since he went to the building area on Sunday for clearing the wages of the construction workers.
However, the victim's family claimed that some extortionists had demanded money from him and they also issued death threat.