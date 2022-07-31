Gas supply to remain suspended in Brahmanbaria for three days
Prothom Alo English Desk
A gas stoveFile photo
Gas supply will remain suspended in Sadar and Sarail upazilas of Brahmanbaria district for three days till 6:00am on Wednesday, reports UNB.
Bakhrabad Gas Distribution Company Limited (BGDCL) authorities have decided to suspend gas supply due to transfer work of a gas pipeline under the Four Lane Highway Upgradation Project from Ashuganj Land Port to Akhaura Land Port, said MD Akhtaruzzaman, deputy general manager of the head office of the Gas Distribution Company.
Gas pipeline transfer work will be conducted on the four-lane road from 6:00am on Sunday to 6:00am on Wednesday, he added.
The residents were informed about the gas supply suspension through announcement in different areas under the two upazilas.