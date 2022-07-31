Gas supply to remain suspended in Brahmanbaria for three days

Gas supply will remain suspended in Sadar and Sarail upazilas of Brahmanbaria district for three days till 6:00am on Wednesday, reports UNB.

Bakhrabad Gas Distribution Company Limited (BGDCL) authorities have decided to suspend gas supply due to transfer work of a gas pipeline under the Four Lane Highway Upgradation Project from Ashuganj Land Port to Akhaura Land Port, said MD Akhtaruzzaman, deputy general manager of the head office of the Gas Distribution Company.