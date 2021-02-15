Local News

Chattogram BRTA office catches fire

A fire broke out at the office of Bangladesh Road Transport Authority (BRTA) at Natunpara in Chattogram city on Sunday night, UNB reports.

Mohammad Tanvir Ahmed, station officer at Bayezid fire station, said the fire broke out in a room located on the first floor of the BRTA building around 10:30pm. The room was designated for making nameplates of vehicles.

On information, two firefighting units rushed to the spot and extinguished the blaze around 1:30am.

Fire service men said the fire might have originated from electric short circuit.

However, the extent of the damages could not be ascertained yet.

