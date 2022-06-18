Chattogram city mayor’s house flooded

Masud Rana, a security guard deployed at the mayor’s residence, told newspersons on Saturday afternoon rainwater inundated the area on Friday night and water has not receded as yet.
Earlier, the house yard and the front road of the mayor’s residence had also been inundated several times.
Since entire area underwent water, no presence of visitors, city corporation officials, party activists and leaders were seen at the mayor’s house.
Mostafa Jamal Chowdhury, personal assistant to the mayor, told Prothom Alo that dams have been built on neighbouring canals including Chaktai canal under the waterlog reducing project. And these have not been cleared properly, causing waterlogging in the mayor’s house repeatedly, he added.