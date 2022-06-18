Local News

Chattogram city mayor’s house flooded

Staff Correspondent
Chattogram
Heavy rainfall submerged the house yard and the road in front of the residence of Chattogram City Corporation mayor Md Rezaul Karim Chowdhury in the city.

Rezaul Karim Chowdhury lives with his family in his ancestral home in the port city’s Baddarhat area. Heavy rainfall hit the area around 10:00pm on Friday night, bringing the area under knee-deep water.

Masud Rana, a security guard deployed at the mayor’s residence, told newspersons on Saturday afternoon rainwater inundated the area on Friday night and water has not receded as yet.

Earlier, the house yard and the front road of the mayor’s residence had also been inundated several times.

Since entire area underwent water, no presence of visitors, city corporation officials, party activists and leaders were seen at the mayor’s house.

Mostafa Jamal Chowdhury, personal assistant to the mayor, told Prothom Alo that dams have been built on neighbouring canals including Chaktai canal under the waterlog reducing project. And these have not been cleared properly, causing waterlogging in the mayor’s house repeatedly, he added.

