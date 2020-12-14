Chattogram city polls on 27 January

Alamgir said the candidates can submit nomination papers afresh in the wards where candidates had died. Nomination papers can be submitted in reserved ward No. 6, Wards 30, 37 and 40 till 30 December. Nomination papers can be withdrawn till 7 January.

The candidates who have already submitted their nomination forms would not need to submit nomination forms again, the EC senior secretary added.

The voting will be carried out through Electronic Voting Machines (EVM).